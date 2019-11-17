|
Dennis Michael Traille
Nov. 21, 1960 - Oct. 11, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Dennis, a long time resident of San Leandro passed away at the age of 58 after a seventeen-month battle with bladder cancer. He fought with courage, tenacity and dignity. He faced many hurdles and obstacles in his battle with cancer that he met head on and he never gave up trying to beat the disease.
Dennis was the second son of the late Albert Alfred and Elizabeth Ann Traille of San Leandro. He is survived by his older brother Albert J. Traille, sister-in-law Patty, his nephew Justin from San Leandro, His uncle and aunt John and Barbara Severini of Pleasanton and numerous cousins and friends.
Dennis was a long time member of the Church of Assumption Parish in San Leandro. He was a graduate of Assumption grammar school, Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland and DeVry Institute of Technology in Phoenix Arizona. Dennis' last job before battling cancer was as an Evidence Technician for the University of California Police Department in Berkeley California.
A vigil and rosary service will be held on November 21, 2019 at 7:00pm at Saint Michaels Chapel in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542. The funeral and burial service will be held on November 22, 2019 at 10:30am at Saint Michaels Chapel in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held following the services on November 22, 2019.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019