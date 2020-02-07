|
|
Dennis Scott Kennedy
Resident of Roseville
Dennis Scott Kennedy (70) passed away on January 26, 2020 surrounded by his greatest accomplishment: his beloved and devoted family. Scott was born on February 24, 1949 in Eureka, CA to Ed and Ardeth Kennedy. He was the middle son and had two brothers: Edward (Lynne) of Yuba City and Ross (Dawn) of Fremont. He was raised in Ferndale, California and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1967. Shortly after, he joined the Army National Guard and served from 1970 to 1976. He moved to Fremont in 1968 and married the love of his life, Martha, on August 26, 1972. Their union produced three dear and treasured children, Kelly, and twins, John and Jennifer. In addition to his role as loving husband and father, Scott was a dedicated member of Lathers Local 88, United Brotherhood of Carpenters. After 28 years, he retired in 2007.
Martha and Scott moved to Roseville, California in September 2012 and spent their most recent years together going out on his boat, traveling, playing golf, and most importantly, spending cherished time with his family which included his sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was an avid sports fan and loved the San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants. He was also a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont for many years and St. Augustine in Rocklin where he was an usher and volunteered in many capacities.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Kelly (Gersson), John (Lindsay), and Jennifer (John), and his six grandchildren, Chelsea, Charlotte, Hunter, Hudson, William and Luke.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Rocklin, California.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott's name may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church 1800 Wildcat Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95765 https://www.staugustineepiscopal.com/ or to a .
View the online memorial for Dennis Scott Kennedy
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020