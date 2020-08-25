1/1
Dennis Trower
Aug. 25, 1950 - Aug. 10, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Dennis passed away, Aug. 10, 2020 due to deteriorating health, in Bismarck, ND. He was born in Oakland, CA to Doreen Hoadley & Donald Cahill on Aug. 25, 1950. He graduated from Skyline HS '68.
Dennis was adventurous with an all or nothing attitude. He was always the life of the party! He was also a great cook. "Do what you can with all you have, wherever you are." - Theodore Roosevelt's quote describes Dennis' way of life & approach both in & out of the kitchen.
Dennis is survived by his ex-wife Arlah Littell Trower Alley; daughter Britney Trower; grandchildren Suki & Sadi Fujiwara; sisters Diane Trower Kemp Salgado & Lydia Pearson; brother Stephen Trower; nephews David & Andrew Kemp & niece Nicole Shafer.
We will celebrate his life on 8/25/2021 in Lake Tahoe & Graeagle, CA. All are welcome & encouraged to share their stories. For addt'l information contact: Britney_trower@yahoo.com
We request any donations be sent to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
"Dad you are loved & will be greatly missed – Fly high or low - Go wherever your dreams take you".


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
