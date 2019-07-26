|
Dennis Zampa
October 30, 1956 - July 23, 2019
Crockett
Dennis was born to Richard and Anne Zampa in Vallejo. He grew up in Crockett and Tormey, where he spent most of his adult life. He graduated from John Swett High School in 1974 and joined Carpenters Local Union 152 at the age of 17 and worked the trade for more than 42 years - the last 25 for Overaa Construction. Over the years he built five single-family homes in his spare time. He enjoyed abalone diving and fishing the north coast and mountain biking the Bay Area hills. But most of all he loved spending time with family and friends, endlessly joking around and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela (The Lovely Corn), his sons Geno and Johnny, daughter's Sandra (Martin) and granddaughter Azaria, Anna Zampa Martinez (Brian) and granddaughter Etta, his brothers Dick, Don, and Ron, his sisters Cathy Kennedy and Carolyn Sylvester along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Anne Madigan Zampa and his father Richard Zampa.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church in Crockett on August 3 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers we encourage you to donate to a in memory of Dennis J. Zampa.
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019