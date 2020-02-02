|
Deolinda Roberts
Mar 30, 1926 - Jan 28, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Deolinda Roberts, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28th after a short illness.
Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Deolinda moved to California in her early twenties to raise her 8 children. She worked in the restaurant hospitality business for most of her life, working in some of the most famous restaurants throughout the Bay Area.
Deolinda always had a spot on her lap with open, loving arms for any and all of her 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren. An avid fan of all sports, she especially loved to watch Tiger Woods, the San Francisco 49ers, and The Golden State Warriors. She touched many lives with her feisty spirit and her love for adventure. She was wonderfully known for her love of cooking, baking, and famous holiday dinners followed by family card games. Her zest for life and infectious whit will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
Deolinda was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Roberts, and is survived by her remaining children: Richard (Nancy) Dias, Ronald Dias, Robert (Annie) Dias, Raymond (Sandy) Dias, Rozella (Guy) Minnis, Walter Roberts, Royce (Christi) Roberts.
Friends and Family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Mass that will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00am at the Church of the Good Shepherd 3200 Harbor Street, Pittsburg, CA 94565.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020