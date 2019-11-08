|
Derek Patrick Fenelon
Mar. 12, 1957 - Oct. 28, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Derek passed away suddenly at his home in Hayward. Born in Ottawa, Canada, he graduated Hayward High & U of Santa Clara 1980. He started his career in TV, opening his in own video production business in 1990, writing, directing & producing. An avid cyclist, he enjoyed playing the piano, loved animals especially our cats. Survived by his brother & sisters - Deirdre, Desmond, Denyse (Don), cousins & Irish relatives. Visitation Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 8:30-9:45AM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward. Funeral Mass follows 10:30AM at All Saints Church, 22824 Second Street, Hayward. Reception following at the church.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019