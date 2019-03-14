Derriel D. "Bud" Hayes

September 3, 1932 – February 26, 2019

Resident of Tracy, California

Services will be held on March 18, 2019 for longtime Tracy agri-businessman Derriel "Bud" Hayes, who passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on February 26, 2019.

Mr. Hayes was born in Tilden, Nebraska, on September 3, 1932. Bud moved to California with his family as a young child and attended local schools. After Tracy High School, where Bud enjoyed playing on the Football team and trips to the Cow Palace with the FFA team, he along with his father & brother established Ralph Hayes & Sons Trucking and Fertilizer business that still stands today, operated by his sons, Buddy and Eric. Bud also found time to pitch for the Spanish Caballeros fastpitch softball team in the early 1950's.

In 1951, Bud met and married the love of his life, Edna Watson of Manteca. Together they raised a family, enjoyed camping trips to Bucks Lake, Long Barn, Santa Cruz, Pismo Beach, RV trips, trips to Lake Tahoe, Reno, and Hawaii, social gatherings, Friday lunches and, of course, the horse races. Bud enjoyed a good garage sale, and his favorite entertainment included Red Skelton, Flip Wilson and Sanford and Son.

Bud had great vision as a businessman. He was passionate about the opportunity to diversify his business and became a Lodi-area wine grape farmer in 1979. The grape venture evolved into 3 vineyards that supply grapes to major winemakers in the Central Valley.

After Edna's passing in 2003, Bud began a relationship with his companion, Juanita. They enjoyed golfing, world wide vacations, family gatherings and outings to Jackson Rancheria Casino.

Bud cherished his family and friends. He also enjoyed gatherings at the Tracy Elks and Moose Lodges. He will forever be remembered in our hearts for his smile, kindness, generosity, quick wit, humor, dedication and love of family.

Survivors include his children, Buddy (Cindy), Dolly (Greg) and Eric (Michele); grandchildren, Garrett (Marianne), Jasmine (Cody), Greg Jr. (Katie), Lyndsey (Eric), Shane (Karina), Molly, Morgan (Taylor), Rachel, Heather (Angelo), and Jeff (Alyson); and 15 great-grandchildren.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Edna; his companion, Juanita; his parents, Ralph & Dolly Hayes; his sister, Darlene; and his, brother, Robert.

Services will begin at 10:30 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1635 Chester Drive Tracy, CA followed by burial at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Rd. Hotchkiss Mortuary, 5 W. Highland Ave., Tracy is handling arrangements and a guestbook is available online at www.legacy.com.

The Hayes Family is grateful for the compassionate care provided for Bud over the years by Dr. G. Grewal, Dr. H. Grewal, Dr. S. Patel and the staff at Brookdale Memory Care in Lodi.

Contributions in Mr. Hayes name may be sent to Tracy Interfaith ministries at P.O. Box 404. Tracy, CA 95378.





View the online memorial for Derriel D. "Bud" Hayes Published in East Bay Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary