Despina "Penny" KallasMay 29, 1930 - November 17, 2020Former Bay Area ResidentDespina "Penny" Kallas, a native of California found peace on November 17, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. Penny is survived by her daughter Katherine Vance-Wohning, her granddaughter Andrea Falsetto and her husband Mark and great grandchildren Andrew and Michael Falsetto of Arizona. She is also survived by her granddaughter Air Force Tech Sgt. Alexandra Baker and her husband Eddy and her great grandchild Bailey Baker stationed in Maryland. She is preceded in death by her husband Chris Kallas and Christine Ericksen.Penny was born on May 29, 1930 in Oakland, California to William and Isminnie Scontriano. She graduated from Oakland high school in 1948 and married Chris in 1950. After many years as a homemaker, Penny flourished in a successful career with Bank of America until she retired. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering for the historical society of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Ascension. She moved to Gilbert in 2010 to live out the remainder of her retirement close to her family and year-round sunshine. She will be remembered for her love of travel, fondness of black and white cats, and her talent in art and music.Outdoor Graveside Services are scheduled for Monday November 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Avenue Oakland, CA 94611. In lieu of flowers, please donate Humane Society of America. Condolences may be sent to 2804 E Sante Fe Ct., Gilbert, AZ 85297.