DeWayne L. Osborne
May 15, 1942 - July 3, 2019
Resident of Danville
DeWayne went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019. He was 77 years old.
DeWayne was born on May 15, 1942 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to Roy and Ruth Osborne. DeWayne graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Saint Mary's College of California.
DeWayne was proud of his tour of duty during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. During his lifetime DeWayne worked for over 30 years in the mortgage lending business. He was also a licensed general contractor and real estate broker.
DeWayne had a passion for working on his 1966 Mustang. He found great joy in being our "handyman" for both family and friends. DeWayne could truly fix anything! During his lifetime DeWayne was a scratch golfer and he enjoyed his time on many California golf courses with his friends and family.
DeWayne's greatest joy was his family. He was married to the love of his life, his wife Dee for 51 years. He had two beautiful daughters, Kennon and Keri. What he loved most later in life was being "Papa" to his three grandchildren.
DeWayne is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Osborne, daughters Kennon and Keri, his sons-in-law Mark and Kurt and grandchildren Bella, Colton and Maxwell.
He will be missed by all his family and those who loved him.
A private family service was held.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019