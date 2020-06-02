Dewey Bergquist
1964 - 2020
Dewey Bergquist
Mar. 27, 1964 ~ May 13, 2020
Richmond
Dewey was very involved with AA, coming along side with those that needed help; remembering those that helped him on his journey. His first love was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his dear son. He loved spending time with his brother and his mom also. He was a hard worker always putting his whole heart into what was set before him.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
