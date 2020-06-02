Dewey BergquistMar. 27, 1964 ~ May 13, 2020RichmondDewey was very involved with AA, coming along side with those that needed help; remembering those that helped him on his journey. His first love was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his dear son. He loved spending time with his brother and his mom also. He was a hard worker always putting his whole heart into what was set before him.Wilson & Kratzer