Dewey Bergquist
Mar. 27, 1964 ~ May 13, 2020
Richmond
Dewey was very involved with AA, coming along side with those that needed help; remembering those that helped him on his journey. His first love was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his dear son. He loved spending time with his brother and his mom also. He was a hard worker always putting his whole heart into what was set before him.
Wilson & Kratzer
View the online memorial for Dewey Bergquist
Mar. 27, 1964 ~ May 13, 2020
Richmond
Dewey was very involved with AA, coming along side with those that needed help; remembering those that helped him on his journey. His first love was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his dear son. He loved spending time with his brother and his mom also. He was a hard worker always putting his whole heart into what was set before him.
Wilson & Kratzer
View the online memorial for Dewey Bergquist
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 2, 2020.