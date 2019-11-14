|
|
Dewitt Bussey, III
March 11, 1957 - October 31, 2019
Pittsburg
Dewitt Bussey III, also known as "Kim", passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019.
Dewitt was the first of five children born to Dewitt and Edna Bussey on March 11, 1957 in Fairbanks, Alaska, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Pittsburg Senior High School, Los Medanos College (Pittsburg) and California State University-Hayward (now Cal State East Bay).
For more than 20 years, Dewitt was a substitute teacher with the Pittsburg Unified School District, where he taught at Pittsburg's elementary, middle, high and adult schools and became a popular and beloved teacher to a generation of students. Concurrently, he also worked for Live Nation and others providing parking assistance and security at many venues throughout the Bay Area, including the Chronicle Pavillion, Shoreline Amphitheater and Oracle Coliseum.
A celebration of Dewitt's life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Pittsburg High School Creative Arts Building, 285 School Street, Pittsburg, CA, with a reception immediately following at the Pittsburg High School Cafeteria.
A viewing will be held on the preceding Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Dan Scales at Alta Vista, 107 West 8th Street, Pittsburg, CA.
Dan Scales at Alta Vista, 107 West 8th Street, Pittsburg, CA 94565. (925) 439-5922
View the online memorial for Dewitt Bussey, III
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019