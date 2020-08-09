Diana Jean Stollard
January 9, 1947 – November 17, 2019
Resident of El Sobrante, CA
Diana Jean Stollard, 72, passed away Nov. 17, at home with her loving husband by her side.
Diana was born on Jan. 9, 1947, in Berkeley, Calif., the oldest daughter of Virginia Mae Retzlaff and Stanley Oliver Paulson. She attended Richmond High and graduated from Gompers High in 1965. Diana enjoyed her career in the printing industry where she worked in client services. She also worked as a senior companion and care advocate.
Diana lived for her children and family. From an early age, she cared for her younger siblings. Her love for family continued with her own daughters, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Diana's spiritual enlightenment shined through everything she did — from drafting astrological charts for family babies to providing spiritual guidance to others.
Diana is survived by her husband and soulmate of 50 years, Julian Stollard; daughters Alicia Medina and Elaina Medina; sisters Cherry Buenvenida and Barbara Paulson; brothers David Paulson and Jeff Paulson; sister in-law Cathy Head, sons-in law Tim Pohl, Michael Schwartz and Ove Lastad; and beloved grandsons Michael, Charles and Jason, and great-grandson Michael III. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Rolf Paulson and brothers-in-law Tim Stollard and Ed Head.
The family is holding a private memorial. Donations can be made in her name to Silent Unity Prayer Ministry: www.unity.org
