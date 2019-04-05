|
Diana Liranzo Wyllie
Apr. 15, 1949 - Mar. 23, 2019
Resident of Haleyville, AL
Diana Liranzo Wyllie was born in Hayward, CA. to Andrew & Irene Liranzo on April 15, 1949. She passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019 near her Alabama home in a motorcycle accident. She is survived by her children Jason Wyllie of Hurricane, Utah, Nick Wyllie & Shelly of Franklin, TN. She was the proud Nana of Aiden Wyllie, her grandson. Her ex-husband James Wyllie also survives her. She was the dear sister of Sandra Seat of Brentwood & Randall Liranzo (deceased). A graduate of Mt. Eden High School. An Interior Designer, and creative artist. She was a member of the Livermore Rod & Gun Club and won many state titles for trap shooting. She loved cooking.
Viewing & Visitation, Monday, April 8th, 5 – 8:30 PM, Vigil at 6:30 PM, at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B St., Hayward. Funeral Service, Tuesday, April 9th, 10:30 AM also at Sorensen Chapel. Interment immediately following to Mt. Eden Cemetery, Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019