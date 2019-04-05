East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sorensen Chapel
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
(925) 271-9191
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Sorensen Chapel
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Sorensen Chapel
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Sorensen Chapel
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Eden Cemetery
Hayward, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Wyllie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Liranzo Wyllie


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana Liranzo Wyllie Obituary
Diana Liranzo Wyllie
Apr. 15, 1949 - Mar. 23, 2019
Resident of Haleyville, AL
Diana Liranzo Wyllie was born in Hayward, CA. to Andrew & Irene Liranzo on April 15, 1949. She passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019 near her Alabama home in a motorcycle accident. She is survived by her children Jason Wyllie of Hurricane, Utah, Nick Wyllie & Shelly of Franklin, TN. She was the proud Nana of Aiden Wyllie, her grandson. Her ex-husband James Wyllie also survives her. She was the dear sister of Sandra Seat of Brentwood & Randall Liranzo (deceased). A graduate of Mt. Eden High School. An Interior Designer, and creative artist. She was a member of the Livermore Rod & Gun Club and won many state titles for trap shooting. She loved cooking.
Viewing & Visitation, Monday, April 8th, 5 – 8:30 PM, Vigil at 6:30 PM, at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B St., Hayward. Funeral Service, Tuesday, April 9th, 10:30 AM also at Sorensen Chapel. Interment immediately following to Mt. Eden Cemetery, Hayward.



View the online memorial for Diana Liranzo Wyllie
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now