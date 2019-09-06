Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Flatland Church
4801 N. 144th St.
Omaha, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Leichliter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana M. Leichliter


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana M. Leichliter Obituary
Diana M Leichliter
June 18, 1955 - Aug. 19-2019
Bennington, NE
Diana Marie Leichliter was born on 6-18-1955 in Colorado Springs CO., and went home to be with the Lord at her home in Omaha NE, on 8-19-2019. She succumbed to complications associated with Huntington's Disease. She was preceded in death by her Mother Shirley and her Father Paul. Diana is survived by her Husband John P. (Phil) Leichliter, Son Caleb D. Leichliter, Daughter-in-Law Andrea (Russo) Leichliter, Grandchildren Juliana, Caden and Ethan Leichliter, Sister Pauletta (Stites) and Husband Dale Rouse, Sister Debbie (Stites) and Husband Mark Colflesh, Brother Philip Stites and Michael Siplin, many other loving nieces and nephews and other family members. Dian's life was an example of grace, joy, and faithfulness to Christ. She was known as a prayer warrior, a "Hugger", and most of all for her generosity and her servants heart. Diana's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 12th, at 2:00 P.M. at Flatland Church, 4801 N. 144th St., Omaha NE 68116.


View the online memorial for Diana M Leichliter
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.