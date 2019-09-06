|
Diana M Leichliter
June 18, 1955 - Aug. 19-2019
Bennington, NE
Diana Marie Leichliter was born on 6-18-1955 in Colorado Springs CO., and went home to be with the Lord at her home in Omaha NE, on 8-19-2019. She succumbed to complications associated with Huntington's Disease. She was preceded in death by her Mother Shirley and her Father Paul. Diana is survived by her Husband John P. (Phil) Leichliter, Son Caleb D. Leichliter, Daughter-in-Law Andrea (Russo) Leichliter, Grandchildren Juliana, Caden and Ethan Leichliter, Sister Pauletta (Stites) and Husband Dale Rouse, Sister Debbie (Stites) and Husband Mark Colflesh, Brother Philip Stites and Michael Siplin, many other loving nieces and nephews and other family members. Dian's life was an example of grace, joy, and faithfulness to Christ. She was known as a prayer warrior, a "Hugger", and most of all for her generosity and her servants heart. Diana's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 12th, at 2:00 P.M. at Flatland Church, 4801 N. 144th St., Omaha NE 68116.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019