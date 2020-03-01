|
Diana Skokan
September 15, 1938 - February 27, 2020
Resident of Lincoln
Diana Claire Padovani Skokan, a resident of Del Webb Community in Lincoln CA passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020, at the age of 81 at Sutter General Medical Center in Roseville, CA.
Diana is survived by her beloved husband, James Skokan; her loving sister, Marilyn Padovani Denham; her seven beautiful children: Deborah Rossetto, Denise Cervantes, Theresa Skokan, James Skokan, Cynthia Stanley, Annie Culbertson, and Paul Skokan; David Rossetto, Jesse Cervantes, Rebecca Skokan, Jeffrey Stanley, Monica Skokan and Tina Broyles; her grandchildren: Matthew, Rachelle, Jesus, Manuel, James, Sabrina, Candace, Cameron, Chandler, Taylor, Robert, Emily, Sophia, Clayton James, and Olivia; her blessed great-grandchildren; Harper, Jonathan, Alfonso, Zephyr, Giovanni, Audrina, Brooklyn, and Easton. She leaves behind many, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
Diana was born in Oakland, CA September 15, 1938. She graduated from Providence Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 earning her ADN degree and certification as a Registered Nurse. She lived in an all-girl dormitory and was ahead of her time when she was granted permission to be the first student ever allowed to be married prior to completing her degree. On September 20, 1958, she married her beloved, Jim, having been brought together by a "meet cute" when Jim convinced her cousin Frank, his best friend, to play a fun game of Hearts (cards). When their eyes met it was love at first sight! After marriage and her graduation from Providence Nursing School, she continued on a path to raise seven beautiful children. Diana was also a successful real estate broker in the Bay Area for more than 40 years.
Diana was a devoted mother, wife and faithful Catholic who prepared the way for her family to build faith at home and in their parish community.
Diana loved games: ping pong, playing cards, parties with family and friends, cooking her famous lamb gravy, baking, and outdoor recreational activities. She also enjoyed participating in her faith by teaching young minds Faith Formation in order to achieve their Sacraments.
Diana will be deeply missed by her family and the decades of friendships she established over the years.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, March 5 from 1-5 p.m. at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538. The Rosary will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 43148 Mission Blvd., Fremont, CA on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. The Catholic funeral Mass will also be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, March 6th at 10:30 a.m.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020