Diane Di Matteo

May 20, 1954 - Jan. 21, 2019

Walnut Creek

Diane passed away suddenly at home. She was a long time resident of the Walnut Creek area. Born the second of seven children in Pensacola, Florida, to Dominic & Florence Di Matteo. She grew up in Florida, Tennessee & California. She graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School in 1972 and went on to receive her BS in business from Chico State University in 1976. While at Chico, Diane enjoyed working in hospitality which continued her lifetime interest in food prep, cooking & recipes. She loved having everyone for holiday feasts, especially Thanksgiving. Diane was the favorite Auntie of her fortunate nieces & nephews. She always had a generous & cheerful demeanor. She also had a very special sweet spot for babies & little ones. Of course, the highlight of her life was when her Christina came into her life.

After college, Diane worked for Bank of America for many years, mainly as a loan underwriter. She had a wealth of knowledge in banking, which she eagerly shared with family & friends. After her career with banking, Diane decided to teach. She taught 5th grade while continuing to do some work in the banking industry. Diane's greatest joys were her daughter, Christina, family time together, her home, cooking & entertaining. Diane was preceded in death by her loving mother, Florence, and sister, Sharon. She is survived by her daughter, Christina, father, Dominic; siblings: Linda (Dennis), (Ward), David (Chris), Gina, Jim (Kathy) and Lisa (Mike). Nieces & Nephews: Dominic, Nikki (Jan), James (Marisa), Jessie, Gia, Ari, Isabella, Nico, Nick, Rachael, and Alec. Great niece & nephews: Giada, Jack & Matteo.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am, Tuesday, March 5th, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Her final resting place will be with her mother at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. Donations preferred to a .

Queen of Heaven





