|
|
Diane E. Johnston
September 9, 1935 - January 14, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
"Diane Elene Johnston passed away peacefully at the age of 84, in Castro Valley on January 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Diane is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Rod Johnston. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Musso (Dani) as well as Barbara Musso, the wife of deceased brother Walter. She was the selfless mother of Michael Johnston (Catherine) and Gregory Johnston (Lisa). Diane was a loving grandmother to Tiffany Wittmer (Eric), Michael Johnston, Kevin Johnston (Vanessa), and Brian Johnston. She was also the great-grandmother (GiGi) to Ashlyn and Colton Wittmer. Diane was a proud aunt to Darcy Musso, Shelbey Warner, Allie Newton and Mia Musso. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Edith Musso and her brother Walter Musso. Diane was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Transfiguration Catholic Church in Castro Valley. More than anything else, Diane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Proud of her Italian Heritage, she was an active member of the IAL Italian Club in Alameda. Diane had several life-long passions and particularly enjoyed her multiple trips to Italy with Rod to visit her relatives. Closer to home, she never refused a trip across the United States, Canada and Mexico with their motorhome club. For 60 consecutive years, she considered Yosemite her "home" for one week each summer. Diane also loved playing bridge with her friends - and would have played every day if given the opportunity. We know she will be missed by all. Viewing will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 between 12-noon and 8:00pm, at Robinson-Santos Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00am at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Castro Valley - 4000 E. Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley, CA 94552, followed by the Burial at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward".
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020