Diane Laughland Parker
July 28, 1950 - September 29, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Diane Parker passed away at home in Walnut Creek, CA., with family at her bedside, in the early morning on September 29, 2020, after a courageous 3-year battle with metastatic colon cancer. She was 70.
Diane Marcille Laughland was born July 28th, 1950 in Oakland, California, the daughter of Pearl Julia (Julie) Laughland and John Gordon (Gordon) Laughland, and the younger sister of Donald Alan Laughland of Danville, CA.
In 1975, Diane married her college boyfriend, Keith William Parker. Together they were long-time residents of Concord, CA., where Diane eagerly oversaw all the landscaping around their home, along with spearheading 4 major additions to the home, including a second-story master bedroom and bathroom, complete with jet-tub, where she often relaxed at the end of an active day. Her final project, a life-long dream completed this past May, was to oversee a major re-design of her childhood home in Walnut Creek, where she and Keith could then share living quarters with their son's family.
Diane was educated at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek, Diablo Valley College, and the University of California at Davis, where she received her Bachelor's degree. While in high school, Diane was active in Young Life ministries, and later at Davis, she and Keith enthusiastically participated in campus ministries. Still later, in the church where she and Keith were married, Diane served passionately with both children and adult ministries.
She and Keith also home-schooled their children, Bryan Joel Parker and Robyn Beth Parker, for several years prior to the children transferring to public schools in the area. To continue to be available to the children as they grew up in the home, Diane qualified as a daycare provider for up to 6 children; some of those children and families became life-long friends. Later on, Diane converted part of the home into office space, and from there she served for nearly 25 years, as office manager for brother Don's landscaping business. Diane was an accomplished seamstress: Among other clothing she sewed, she also made each of the wedding gowns for her children's weddings, when Robyn married Shawn Andrew White, and when Bryan married Melanie Renee Nutter. She lovingly became "Grammie" (while Keith became "Poppy") to her grandchildren, Rebeccah Joy Parker (16), William Everett Parker (14), Ashley Brooke Parker (12), Olivia Michelle White (9), Emily Joelle White (7) and Samantha Brielle White (5). She deeply loved all of her family, and was overjoyed to be together with all of the children and grandchildren to celebrate her 70th birthday this past summer. She left a rich legacy of love, laughter and a courageous and gracious spirit.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will be holding a Zoom broadcast of Diane's Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 24th, 2020, at 10:30am. For information on a link to be posted for this occasion, you may click on a website dedicated to Diane: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/dianeparker728
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions be made to any of the following:
-New Day for Children
-Wounded Warriors
-Mount Hermon Conference Center View the online memorial for Diane Laughland Parker