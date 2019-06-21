Diane Lena Lorenzetti

September 1, 1943 ~ May 24, 2019

Resident of Concord, CA

It is with great sorrow that I inform you of the death of my long-time friend, Diane Lorenzetti. She was a kind, thoughtful and loving woman.

A native of Concord, California, Diane Lena Lorenzetti, probably best known as "Miss Diane" was born as the only child to Ettore and Emily (Checchi) Lorenzetti on September 1, 1943. She attended Queen of All Saints School in Concord, graduated from Holy Names High School in Oakland in 1961 and attended Holy Names College. While in college, Miss Diane worked part-time for the City of Concord and taught preschool between 1967 and 1974. She became the Director of the Concord Senior Center in 1974 and remained there for 29 years until she retired in 2003. She worked almost 40 years for the City of Concord! She relished her time at the Senior Center and made it a very special place - a home away from home, for all who visited. I am confident that she knew the name of every person who was a member of the Concord Senior Citizen's Club! Diane was in her glory as the executive producer of the all-Seniors cast theatrical, Talent Recycled. The show played to hundreds of fans at the Senior Center, the Willows Theatre and finally at the Concord Pavilion.

In 1995, Diane married Bill Bungard. Bill had been the coordinator of the travel program at the Concord Senior Center. Together, they developed a great love for cruising and travelling, especially in Italy. They travelled the world together and enjoyed every minute of it! They also frequently travelled with their silver van, affectionately known as the "widow wagon" because of all their now single, lady friends who would travel with them.

Diane, like her husband Bill (past Druids Noble Grand Arch), was intimately involved with the Druids of California. Diane became a member of Mt. Diablo Circle No. 170 of Druids on June 14, 1960 and was installed as Grand Arch Druidess in 1996. She served as Grand Chief Knight in 2007 and subsequently was elected as the Grand Recorder, a post she held until her death. She was a wealth of Druidic knowledge and will be remembered for the Grand Circle Pilgrimages and the many other trips and events she planned.

Diane was also a member of the Young Ladies Institute and the Italian Catholic Federation.

Diane's beloved Bill predeceased her on November 15th, 2018 and she was devastated. She never had children. Diane's parents preceded her in death. She is survived by her cousins, Ilia Marie Minder and Emil Benassini.

Diane and Bill have been inurned "Together Forever" at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California

A Celebration of Life and Druidic Memorial Service will be held on August 15th at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church, 2390 Grant Street, Concord, California followed immediately by a reception in the Parish Hall of Queen of All Saints.

Diane was a thoughtful, caring and loving woman who was passionate about helping others and supporting the mission of the Druids, especially its scholarship program.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the DRUIDIC SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS PROGRAM, c/o Pete Azevedo, Secretary, 1545 Pepper Road, Petaluma, CA 95452 or on their website at:

http://californiadruids.org/pages/donate.html

"Ron Mullin Former Mayor, City of Concord"





