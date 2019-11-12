|
Diane Margaret Zumbrunnen
July 22, 1949 - November 8, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Diane, a resident of Alameda, born in Oakland, passed away peacefully the morning of November 8th at home. She was 70 years old. Diane fought disability from a young age due to muscular dystrophy, she used a wheelchair for 40 years. The final assault to her health was Parkinson's disease 6 years ago.
Diane was cared for by her loving husband, Michael, since 1970. They had just celebrated their 49th anniversary on September 12th.
The wheelchair did not stop Diane from doing whatever she set her mind to! She ran a support group for the muscular dystrophy association for 13 years, where she helped so many other victims of M.D. deal with difficulties of their own. She led by example.
Diane became a successful artist. She sold over 250 paintings and won her share of ribbons at many art shows. Diane loved traveling, great food, and wine. However, nothing could out shine her love of life, laughing, smiling, and making news friends! Diane also worked for the State of California as a medical transcriptionist for 11 years.
A visitation will be held in honor of Diane at Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services, 2694 Blanding Ave, Alameda, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12th. A Funeral Mass will be held at ST. Philip-Neri Church, 3200 Van Buren St, Alameda, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13th, followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward and a reception.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Anthony's Foundation in San Francisco, 150 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 12, 2019