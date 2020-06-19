Diane O'Malley CanadayMay 20, 2020Resident of Fremont, CA.Diane O'Malley Canaday, born in Detroit, grew up in Alameda, schooled in Oakland, and raised a family in Fremont, passed away at 80 years old on May 20, 2020.She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry) and brother Richard Shipley. She is survived by her beloved sister Linda Shipley, daughter Johanna Canaday Gibson (wife to Fred), son Patrick Canaday (husband to Carol), and grandson Patrick Canaday (husband to Alyx). She was proudly related to the vast O'Malley clan in Michigan whom she always longed to be near. She started her early work-life at the Alameda County Probation Department where she met, then married, Jerry. The following years revolved around the Mission San Jose hub of St. Joseph's School and Parish, and then her most fulfilling work with her cherished Dominican Sisters at the Motherhouse. Mom loved to laugh and draw people in with her silliness, but her greatest joy was her children and we are indebted to her for her love and care. She's provided us with a lifetime of stories and wonderful remembrances. She will be missed beyond words by her family who will always remember her smudged with chocolate. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a future date.