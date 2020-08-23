Diane PedderJuly 10, 1937 - August 19, 2020Resident of LafayetteDiane passed away peacefully at home August 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. She and her family give special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Nellie and Lupe and her fabulous medical doctor, Dr. Chris Simmons with John Muir Health. Diane is survived by her loving husband, Stanley and son Brooks and daughter Leslie and 6 grandchildren.Diane and Stanley met as freshmen at College of Pacific in 1953. After 4 years of on and off dating (they were in an "off period") the day after graduation in 1957, when everyone was leaving campus for home and as chance would have it, they bumped in to each other on a campus walkway. They sat on a bench and had a long conversation about the future and how bummed out they were about current dating partners. Finally, Stan said "What do you want to do?" Diane replied "Let's get married, I will pick you up at your frat at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow morning and we'll go to Reno". They did and 63 years of a wonderful marriage followed. Diane taught school in Berkeley and put Stan through Law School "Boalt Hall" where she herself earned a "P.H.T.- putting hubby through" in 1960. They moved to Lafayette. Diane had a solid background in horsemanship as a youngster and it was decided to build a ranch "Rancho Del Sol" and breed quarter horses. Diane excelled in the breeding and showing of quarter horses and won all the state and local titles including several times the Grand National at the Cow Palace.She sends her best wishes to everyone especially her "horse buddies", Judy and Jerry Estabez and her best friend, horsewoman and artist, Shirley Nootbar and she says she will see you all "down the road"