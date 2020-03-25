|
Diane Ransford
June 25, 1932-March,16 2020
Pleasantville, CA
Diane Ransford passed away in San Ramon, California on March 16, 2020. She was 87 years old. Born June 25, 1932 in California to parents Marguerite and Harry Ransford III, Diane grew up in Pasadena, California. She attended South Pasadena High school and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a BA degree and California teaching credential. She taught 3rd and 4th grades in the Orinda Unified School District for 35 years. Diane was an extremely popular teacher. Parents loved the way their children blossomed under her highly innovative and caring approach, and went out of their way to request her each year. At her retirement party in 1993 colleagues and her Principal described her teaching career as "absolutely brilliant." She was described as "very creative, using innovative and fun ways to cover basic skills but also inspiring curiosity with hands on science projects and year-end classroom plays involving all students that were presented to the entire school." Her plays were always a special hit.
Following her career at Orinda schools, Diane moved to the Rossmoor retirement community in Walnut Creek, Ca. She continued to work on a part time basis with individual students, but increasingly turned to fellowship with friends in the surrounding area and to another creative talent, photography. Her photography captures natural scenes, trees and clusters of flowers. She mounted and sold them as cards and calendars. Her ability to see and frame beautiful outdoor scenes was exceptional. Diane was extremely generous, often surprising friends with unexpected gifts arriving at their doors in addition to providing loyal friendship throughout.
Diane is survived by her brother Edward Ransford, her nephews Todd and Jeff Ransford, and her sister-in law, Christine Fredericks. She will be greatly missed. Because of the Corona Pandemic and the State requirement to stay in place, plans for a memorial gathering have been delayed.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 25, 2020