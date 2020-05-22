Diane TaylorApril 21, 1933 - May 8, 2020Resident of HaywardDiane Marie Taylor, a longtime Hayward resident passed away peacefully at Kaiser Hospital San Leandro May 8, 2020. Diane was born April 21, 1933 in Natchez, MS. Her family moved to Oakland, CA where Diane spent her teen age school years. She worked at Friden Calculators in San Leandro and was a long time employee of Mervyns department stores.Paul and Diane were married in 1952 and moved to Hayward in 1954. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Taylor in May 1995 and daughter Kimberly Clark in May 2008 and sister Gloria Garrity in 2009. She is survived by her sister Carol and husband Bob Ennis of Chino Valley, AZ. Grandchildren: Jonathan Siskoff and wife Jennifer, Taylor Sheets, Louie Sheets and wife Sara, Christopher Clark and Kari Turner. Great grandchildren, Jacelynn, Jaylynn, Jonathon Jr., Gavin, June, Mitchell, Cinnamon and Wesley.Graveside services will be held in West Jefferson, AL where Diane will be interred with her husband and daughter.