Diane Taylor
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Taylor
April 21, 1933 - May 8, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Diane Marie Taylor, a longtime Hayward resident passed away peacefully at Kaiser Hospital San Leandro May 8, 2020. Diane was born April 21, 1933 in Natchez, MS. Her family moved to Oakland, CA where Diane spent her teen age school years. She worked at Friden Calculators in San Leandro and was a long time employee of Mervyns department stores.
Paul and Diane were married in 1952 and moved to Hayward in 1954. She is predeceased by her husband Paul Taylor in May 1995 and daughter Kimberly Clark in May 2008 and sister Gloria Garrity in 2009. She is survived by her sister Carol and husband Bob Ennis of Chino Valley, AZ. Grandchildren: Jonathan Siskoff and wife Jennifer, Taylor Sheets, Louie Sheets and wife Sara, Christopher Clark and Kari Turner. Great grandchildren, Jacelynn, Jaylynn, Jonathon Jr., Gavin, June, Mitchell, Cinnamon and Wesley.
Graveside services will be held in West Jefferson, AL where Diane will be interred with her husband and daughter.


View the online memorial for Diane Taylor

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
May 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved