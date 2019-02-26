|
|
Diane Vierra
July 11, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2019
San Leandro
Diane Joyce Vierra passed away on Valentines Day 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer. She is survived by her resilient 104 year old mother Ida Jurado, her wonderful and amazing son Brian Vierra, his beautiful fiancée Sandy Da Silva, and her granddog Desmo. Diane was the longtime office manager at the Alameda fairgrounds who thoroughly enjoyed her job and coworkers. She will be missed by all. No services are planned at this time.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 26, 2019