Diane Wingfield Savage
November 30, 1946 - October 3, 2020
Resident of Rossmoor, CA
Diane died peacefully with her wife and sisters at her side at Kaiser Walnut Creek, due to complications from heart failure. She is survived by her wife Annette Granger, son Dan Savage, sisters Maureen Klausner (Danville), Gayle Petri (Dublin), and favorite Aunt Peggy Finegan (Fiddletown). She was pre-deceased by infant children Matthew and Katie Savage and nephew Colin Klausner. She was the loving aunt to six nieces and nephews, Jamie Tassano, Jeremy Tassano, Meredith Westlund, Neil Petri, Stephanie Petri and Joel Petri.
Diane was born to Clifford and Irene Wingfield in Merced. She grew up in San Leandro and graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in 1964. Diane was a bright, witty and passionate woman. She showed off her many talents in her varied work experiences, including early on as a computer programmer. She was also Co-Owner of the popular consignment store Secrets in Montclair and worked at the Montclair Malt Shop . For years she ran a successful EBAY business. She compiled a vintage Santa collection with hundreds of Santas and was featured on "Evening Magazine" with Mike Rowe. Her collectibles were also featured prominently in the "Antique Santa Claus Collectibles", a book by David Longest.
Celebrating holidays with Diane was always greatly anticipated, as she was always sporting outrageous glasses, earrings, shoes and other bold, fun statements. She was quick to meet new friends and left a lasting impression on people. Her friends remember her dimpled smile and affable and mischievous personality. Some even called her a scamp! She had a love for life that you could readily see in all she did, and she fully embraced its joys and challenges. Diane and Annette loved travel, especially cruising and visiting friends Ria and Leen in Belgium. Diane proudly voted the day before she passed away.
The family will hold a private memorial. If you would like to honor Diane with a donation in her memory, please consider the Alzheimer's Association
.
