Dick Farrow


1942 - 2019
Dick Farrow Obituary
Dick Farrow
May 24 1942 - Nov. 11, 2019
Clovis, Ca.
Memories- Dick Farrow Born May 24th, 1942 passed away Nov. 11, 2019. at 4:38 am. He was 78 yrs. old He was loved by everyone that met him. Anyone that knew him was Blessed to be family and friend. He is with God in Heaven now. I met Dick when we were both 8 yrs. old at Ambrose Elem. School, W. Pittsburg, Ca. I loved you then and I will always love you. We have 3 beautiful children,6 beautiful grandchildren and 2 adorable dogs that were Dicks best friends. He had so much fun taking them for walks everyday.
You will be so greatly missed by all who knew you.
Love always, Your Wife Cookie
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019
