Dick Webb

Dick Webb Obituary
Dick Webb
Resident of Elk Grove, CA
Dick was born in Long Beach, CA. Served in the Navy after High School.
Retired after 29 years from Bank of America in 1996. Worked in Sacramento then San Francisco and Concord. Moved to Elk Grove in 2001.
Survived by Kathy, his wife of 55 years, daughters Dana (Ted) and Valerie Paul), grandchildren Amanda, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Hannah, Natalie and his sister Doris (Mike).
No service at his request.


View the online memorial for Dick Webb
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019
