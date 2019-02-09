Home

Asbury United Methodist Church
4743 East Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
4743 East Avenue
Livermore, CA
Dixie Bates Wood Obituary
Dixie Bates Wood
August 23, 1929 ~ February 5, 2019
Resident of Livermore, California
Born at Lakeside, AZ, the tenth of eleven children of LaSelle and Nellie Mae Bates, Dixie attended Phoenix Union High School with her twin sister Wynne, worked for the CIA in Washington DC, and served as an LDS missionary in the Spanish-American Mission. In 1955 she married Calvin D. Wood, sharing 63 years of marriage, 5 children, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dixie loved motherhood, the ocean, friends, travel, music, literature, soccer and the Warriors. She was full of love for everyone, generous, kind, friendly and gracious.
Cal and her children, Kathi, Ted, Kirsten, Monty, and Karinne with spouses, family and friends will celebrate her life at Asbury United Methodist Church (AUMC, 4743 East Avenue, Livermore) at 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers please donate to the AUMC Endowment fund or to the .


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019
