Dixie Louise Mello Jul. 12, 1927 ~ Feb. 17, 2019 Resident of Richmond, CA Dixie passed away February 17, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Richmond. It was a sudden unexpected illness that took her from us quickly. She passed away peacefully with a few close family members by her side. Dixie was born in Lawrence, KS. She moved to California with her family in her teenage years. Dixie's husband Frank predeceased her after a great marriage of 71 years together. They were both predeceased by their son Scott A. Mello. Dixie is survived by her aunt in Kansas, niece and nephew, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, many cousins and family friends. Aunt Dixie will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. As to her request there will be no funeral service. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband and son. Per Dixie's request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Salesian Boys and Girls Club. St. Joseph's Cemetery & Funeral Center FD1960 510-727-5731 Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019