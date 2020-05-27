Dolly JansenNov. 22, 1931 - May 20,2020LivermoreDolly May Jansen died on May 20, 2020 at the age of 88. She died at home in Livermore, CA with her husband and children at her side. She was born in San Francisco in 1931.At age 13, she moved to the Altamont Pass cattle ranch of Kate Flynn where she found a loving home. She graduated from Livermore High in 1950. In 1952, she married Sidney Jansen. She was a volunteer and a scout leader. She was a renowned baker and cake decorator. She was a member of the Sons of Norway. She was always fun and funny.She is survived by her husband, Sidney L. Jansen, her daughter Allison Jansen (w/ Jean), her son, Larry (w/ Teri), her son, David Jansen (w/ Darlene), her daughter, Nancy Jansen (w/ Mike), along with grandchildren Jessica, Anna, Derek, Laura, and Landon, and great-grandchild, Keira.A service was held on May 22 at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore and her ashes will be interred at the adjoining Memory Gardens Cemetery.