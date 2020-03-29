|
|
Dolores (Dee) Ann Desmond
August 6, 1930 - March 20, 2020
Resident of Clayton
Dolores was born to Rudolph and Lillian Savodnik in Cleveland, OH. Entered into rest in Concord.
Dee was a Registered Nurse in Ohio and California. A Member of St. Bonaventure Church in Concord.
She leaves her husband of 65 years Dennis; Her children Michael (Reggie), Margaret Henry (Steve) and Tracy; Grandchildren Jennifer Webster (Mark), Andrew Desmond (Leah) and Jonathan Henry; Great Grandchildren Josiah and Raquel Henry and Bode, Corey and Wesley Webster.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020