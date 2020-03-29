Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Desmond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Ann (Dee) Desmond


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores (Dee) Ann Desmond
August 6, 1930 - March 20, 2020
Resident of Clayton
Dolores was born to Rudolph and Lillian Savodnik in Cleveland, OH. Entered into rest in Concord.
Dee was a Registered Nurse in Ohio and California. A Member of St. Bonaventure Church in Concord.
She leaves her husband of 65 years Dennis; Her children Michael (Reggie), Margaret Henry (Steve) and Tracy; Grandchildren Jennifer Webster (Mark), Andrew Desmond (Leah) and Jonathan Henry; Great Grandchildren Josiah and Raquel Henry and Bode, Corey and Wesley Webster.
Services will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Dolores (Dee) Ann Desmond
Published in East Bay Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -