Dolores BullockJan. 21, 1932 - Sept. 17, 2020Resident of Fairfield, CADolores (Dee) Anne Bullock, loving wife, mother, Grammy, great grandmother, sister, friend, and confidant passed away in Fairfield California, September 17, 2020, embraced by the love of her family. She was 88 years old.Dolores (Dee) was born in Manhattan, New York, to Frank and Sophie Hirn, on January 21, 1932. She had two younger siblings, Marion (Hirn) Malora, and Ronnie Hirn.Her curiosity and love of science led her to dream of becoming the first female astronaut. However, her plans changed one day in Central Park when she met the love of her life, a handsome sailor, Norman C. Bullock.Dolores (Dee) and Norman married on June 19, 1948. This began their 72-year lifelong adventure. Together they enjoyed the Navy life for 27 wonderful years, meeting new people, experiencing different cultures, and forging lifelong friendships. Their travels took them around the globe including Rota, Spain and Midway Island.In 1957, Dolores' and Norm's dreams of becoming parents finally became a reality when Kenneth Wayne Bullock (Scooter) was born. Three years later, their family was complete when Cindy Jane Bullock was born.Dolores was a free spirited, progressive, creative and extremely generous person who always strived to make people feel special. Her creativity was ever present in the beautifully sewn clothes, costumes, dolls, doll clothes, cozy Christmas PJs, and even custom baseball stirrups. Throughout the years, Dee was also known to write very clever speeches laced with humor. She enjoyed many friendships, especially with "her girls" who she loved playing cards with.Her joy for giving was on full display at Christmas as the self-proclaimed "Mrs. Clause" for her children, and later for her grandchildren where her living room was filled with specially chosen and handmade gifts that were beautifully wrapped for the people she loved the most.Dolores (Dee) is survived by her husband of 72 years, Norman Bullock, her two children Ken (Scooter") Bullock, (Karen), Cindy Bullock Souza, (Rich), her five grandchildren, Kristi Bullock, Kelly Aven, (Joseph), Keith Bullock, John Souza, Scott Souza, (Saramarie), her two greatgrandchildren, Mason And Parker Grace Aven, her sister Marion Malora, and brother Ronnie Hirn.She has entrusted us with beautiful memories, traditions, a legacy of love , joy, and wonderment for life.Although she will be deeply missed, we are incredibly grateful she was ours to love.