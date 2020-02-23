|
Dolores Cabrera
Dec 24, 1935 - Feb 13, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Dolores was born on December 24, 1935 to Elizabeth (Vitanyi) and Joseph Lootsma in Trenton, New Jersey. At age 9 her parents divorced and they came to California. She was raised by her mother and stepfather Tony Reis. Dolores attended school in Pittsburg and after graduation, she was married to Henry Cabrera for 61 years, during this time she was a homemaker, wife and mother. She also worked as a teacher's aid and was involved in church activities with the YLI.
Dolores is survived by her 4 children Henry (Francine), Gary (Jenea), Roger (Gladys), and Linda. She has 3 grandchildren, Dominic, Jonathan, and Donnell. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry, and sisters JoAnn, and Anna Cedja.
Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4-8pm with rosary at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020