Dolores Encizo Dominguez
1923 - 2020
Dolores Encizo Dominguez
Sep. 20, 1923 - May 11,2020
Resident of Modesto, California

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. Dolores Encizo Dominguez passed away at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband Natividad, brother Manuel, sisters, Amanda, Rose and Hope. Her first son Daniel. she leaves behind: her children Beatrice, Donald, Elva and Susie. Grand children David, Daniel, Jeanine, Dianne, Mario, Raquel, Michael, Gabriel and Mario. Plus, many great grandchildren and a few friends. The family would also like to acknowledge her second Husband David (EX) who cared for her during her final years.
Known as a hardworking personality, she was fond of gardening and keeping her house in top order. She loved Mariachi music and dancing to Cumbias and Romantic Mexican Music. She had a knack of telling humorous and life stories.
Private Services will be held at Sorensen Bros. Mortuary and immediately after her burial service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery both in the city of Hayward. Due to the Corona Virus a separate memorial will be held at a later date to be determined when the Pandemic has been cleared.


Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sorensen Bros. Mortuary
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
(510) 581-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Sorensen Bros. Mortuary
