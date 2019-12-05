Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Evola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Evola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Evola In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Dolores Evola
1927–2019
Dolores Ann Evola daughter of Lawrence and Eva Orlando, born in Pittsburg, CA. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, survived by daughters Linda and Michele, sons Michael and Thomas, grandchildren Matt, Nicole, Stefanie, Christopher, great grandchildren Maxwell, Vincent, Raelyn, Valentino, Francesca. A celebration of life will be held on December 8, 2019 noon to 3 p.m. at her home in Clayton.


View the online memorial for Dolores Evola
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -