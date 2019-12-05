|
|
In Loving Memory
Dolores Evola
1927–2019
Dolores Ann Evola daughter of Lawrence and Eva Orlando, born in Pittsburg, CA. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, survived by daughters Linda and Michele, sons Michael and Thomas, grandchildren Matt, Nicole, Stefanie, Christopher, great grandchildren Maxwell, Vincent, Raelyn, Valentino, Francesca. A celebration of life will be held on December 8, 2019 noon to 3 p.m. at her home in Clayton.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019