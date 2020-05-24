Dolores Francis Stedman Meyers
1937 - 2020
Dolores Francis Stedman Meyers
June 17, 1937 - May 18, 2020
Resident of Fremont
It is with great sadness that the family of Dolores Stedman Meyers announces her passing on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Fremont, CA. She was 82 years old.
Dolores will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters Tamra Stedman, Dora Edwards & Carole Stedman, her sister Anna Romero and many nieces and nephews.
Shortly after high school in Oakland, Dolores was a ballroom dance instructor at Arthur Murray dance studios in Vallejo before moving to San Francisco. She retired from Pacific Bell with 35 years. She enjoyed playing bridge and Mahjong at the senior center with her friends and loved her granddogs, Greta and Halle, and kitties tremendously. She was the most loving, kind, generous, beautiful person and was loved by everyone. She will be forever missed by everyone who knew her


View the online memorial for Dolores Francis Stedman Meyers



Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
