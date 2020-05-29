Dolores G. Haynes
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores G. Haynes
Feb 15, 1932 – May 9, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Family's Matriarch Dolores G. Haynes. With her family by her side, she died May 9th 2020. Born and raised in Berkeley, to parents Patrick and Sarah Bilboa. She was a 4th generation Californian and an Alameda resident her entire life. She was predeceased by her husband of 59.5 years, Lee V. "Vince" (2010), her oldest son Lee V. (2004), and youngest son John R. (1985). Her only sister, Shirley Richards died in 1994. Left to memorialize her are her devoted children; daughters, Patricia and Dodie; son James, and their spouses Richard, David, Kellie and daughter-in-law Nancy. She had 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Dearest lifelong friend to Shirley Lapham and Joan Dee Brobak. She leaves behind her niece Holly Madsen and many close relatives and friends. Dolores graduated from Berkeley HS in 1950 and immediately started work at Cutter Laboratory in Berkeley. During that time, she met Vince at an Oakland dance. They married in 1951 and bought a house in San Leandro to raise their family. She returned to work in 1969, where she made lasting friendships. She retired after 28 years. Dolores was a loving and gentle spirit who always saw the best in everyone. She never met a stranger who she didn't like. Her love for her family was deep and she will be sorely missed. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charities supporting our Veterans.


View the online memorial for Dolores G. Haynes



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved