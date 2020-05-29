Dolores G. HaynesFeb 15, 1932 – May 9, 2020Resident of San LeandroIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Family's Matriarch Dolores G. Haynes. With her family by her side, she died May 9th 2020. Born and raised in Berkeley, to parents Patrick and Sarah Bilboa. She was a 4th generation Californian and an Alameda resident her entire life. She was predeceased by her husband of 59.5 years, Lee V. "Vince" (2010), her oldest son Lee V. (2004), and youngest son John R. (1985). Her only sister, Shirley Richards died in 1994. Left to memorialize her are her devoted children; daughters, Patricia and Dodie; son James, and their spouses Richard, David, Kellie and daughter-in-law Nancy. She had 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Dearest lifelong friend to Shirley Lapham and Joan Dee Brobak. She leaves behind her niece Holly Madsen and many close relatives and friends. Dolores graduated from Berkeley HS in 1950 and immediately started work at Cutter Laboratory in Berkeley. During that time, she met Vince at an Oakland dance. They married in 1951 and bought a house in San Leandro to raise their family. She returned to work in 1969, where she made lasting friendships. She retired after 28 years. Dolores was a loving and gentle spirit who always saw the best in everyone. She never met a stranger who she didn't like. Her love for her family was deep and she will be sorely missed. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charities supporting our Veterans.