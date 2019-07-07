Dolores Mae Logan

July 15, 1928 – May 24, 2019

Walnut Creek

Dolores passed away peacefully in her sleep, joining her beloved husband of 62 years Maynard with the Lord. She was born on July 15, 1928 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin to Anton and Amanda Cibula. She graduated as valedictorian of her class from Alexander High School in Nekoosa in 1946, where she participated in choir and the debate team. She married Maynard on March 10, 1950.

She and Maynard moved to Milwaukee where she worked at an advertising agency. The couple have 3 sons; Tim (Dar), Mark (Valerie) and David (Jayne). The family moved from Minnesota to Walnut Creek, California in 1973. Dolores stayed at home and raised the boys. When the boys graduated from high school, she enjoyed a career at Crocker and Wells Fargo banks.

She and Maynard split their time between Walnut Creek and Yuma, Arizona in later life. She loved hanging out with family, and friends from Wisconsin, and watching her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. She is survived by her 3 sons and families, 9 grandchildren; Shaun (Heather), Katherine (Alan), Catherine, Daniel, Amanda, Andrew, Ian, Brianna and Alexander, and 1 great grandchild; Skylar. Dolores was an incredible people person, she was truly interested in and enjoyed everyone she met.

"Without mother's, faith itself would lose a good part of it's simple and profound warmth." – Pope John Paul II

"Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love." – Mother Teresa

The service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic church in Walnut Creek.





View the online memorial for Dolores Mae Logan Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019