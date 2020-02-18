East Bay Times Obituaries
Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
Dolores Marie Paulos


1929 - 2020
Dolores Marie Paulos Obituary
Dolores Marie Paulos
Oct. 9, 1929 - Feb. 12, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Dolores Marie Paulos of Hayward, California passed away at her home in the early morning of February 12, 2020 at the age of 90 years.
Dolores was born In Oakland, CA to William and Mary Repose, and graduated from Castlemont High School. She was married to Lawrence Paulos for 40 years until his death in 1988. She was very fond of children and, after raising her own two sons, delighted in helping care for her niece Susan's daughter, Jennifer.
Dolores is survived by her sons, James Paulos of Hayward, CA who patiently cared for her during the three+ years of her illness, and Michael Paulos of Seattle, WA.
Services will take place on February 20, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward, CA 94541. Visitation begins at 10:00 AM with the service commencing at 11:30 AM.
She will be buried next to her late husband in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2020
