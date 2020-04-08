|
Dolores Monica Muniz
July 1, 1930 - March 28, 2020
Hayward
Dolores "Dee" Muniz of Hayward passed away on March 28, 2020, at the age of 89. Dolores was born in Oakland and lived in Alameda County her entire life. Dolores grew up in Oakland with her siblings Alfred Dias, Hank Dias, Roland Dias and sister Margie.
Dolores married James Muniz on December 30, 1950 and remained his beloved wife until his passing in 2007. Their long and loving marriage brought them 5 Children, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Dolores was a wonderful woman and devoted to her family. She blessed her family and friends with her kindness and optimism. She had an exceptional memory in which she would share stories of the past as if they just happened yesterday.
She was a devoted Catholic and a member of All Saints Church in Hayward. On Sundays, she would look forward to going to mass with her family and friends and having breakfast with them afterwards. Through her beliefs, she felt comfort in knowing she would be reunited with all those she loved that went before her.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband James R. Muniz, son James G. Muniz, brothers Alfred and Hank. She leaves behind four children Cheryl (John), Walt (Toni), Kim and Judee; grandchildren: Jennifer, Cristyn, Jamie, Daniel Joseph, Katelynn and great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Kaylee, John (JJ), Nicole, Brynn and Brady. We will all feel her loss for the rest of our lives.
There will be a private service due to COVID-19. "A Celebration of Life" will be held when it is safe to do so.
Please Keep her in your thoughts and prayers.
In Lieu of flowers please consider having a mass said for her and the donation made to the Church on her behalf.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020