Dolores N. Carpio
1932 - 2020
Resident of Piedmont, CA
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, Dolores "Guera" Carpio, 88, of Piedmont, passed away on Thursday, September 11, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a lengthy illness.
She was married to the love of her life, Tony Carpio, for 65 years. The strength of their union can be witnessed by the love they infused into their 4 children, Grace (Tim), Irene (Tom), Louie (Sandra), and Alice (Norman), 8 grandchildren (spouses) and 7 great-grandchildren. With a fiery wit and strength, she loved generously. It was because of her love and warmth that there are many fond memories of shared family get-togethers filled with good food, laughter, and love.
She had an extraordinary lucky streak and her life's passion was bingo. She was affectionately known as "D" or Mama" by friends at Durant Square Bingo, where she won with amazing regularity.
Her wisdom and spunky humor will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know her. We are grateful for the lasting memories and laughter we shared. Mom, you finally got your wings.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, from 2-6 pm at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 "B" St, Hayward. Burial Service will be held at St Mary Cemetery, Oakland on Thursday, September 24, at 2:30 pm. Virtual Zoom Attendance will be available during visitation.
COVID-19 Gathering Guidelines will be followed.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Burial
02:30 PM
St Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sorensen Chapel
1140 B Street
Hayward, CA 94541
(925) 271-9191
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Sorensen Bros. Mortuary
