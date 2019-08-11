|
Dolores P. Filios "Lolie"
July 23, 1941 - July 27, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Dolores P. Filios was born on July 23, 1941, daughter of Anthony Castillo and Carmen Vasquez of Pittsburg, Ca. She graduated from Pittsburg High School, class of 1960. She was a beautician by trade when she married Steven Filios, her husband of 55 years. A dedicated wife and mother, Lolie was employed as a beauty operator, housekeeper for Kaiser W.C., and later owned P.J.'S Hair Affair in Antioch. She enjoyed life to the fullest with family and friends.
Lolie is survived by her husband Steven; children Christina Schneider (Tim), Patricia Filios, and Spiros Filios; grandson Steven Schneider and sister Virginia Kirby. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Anthony Castillo, daughter Efstathia and grandson Timothy Schneider.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with a Trisagion at 6:30pm. Funeral services Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00am both days at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial following at Oak View Memorial Park in Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019