Dolores Pence
Sept. 19, 1926 - April 12, 2020
San Leandro
DOLORES ("DEE") H. PENCE passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on April 12, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1926, in Oakland, California, in the house her Grandfather Woolsey built. During World War II, she worked in the Oakland Cannery, and later worked for the telephone company as a telephone operator. Dee loved to dance and was a regular at the Ali Baba in Oakland, where she met her husband and best friend, Bob. They were married for 53 years, until Bob's passing in 2003. Dee had resided in the Washington Manor area in San Leandro since the 1950s. She was an avid gardener, family photographer, and a great cook, always making a feast and baking. She was loving and devoted to her family, always the first to care for those in need. She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. Dee is survived by her son, Marc (Loretta), daughter, Sheree West (Gary), grandchildren Michelle, Steve, Melissa, Melanie, Mikaela, Jacqui, and 13 great-grandchildren. Dee is being cared for by Sorensen's Mortuary, and there will be limited viewing by appointment for family only on April 23, 2020. Private interment: Mt. Eden Cemetery, Hayward, California
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2020