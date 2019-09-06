Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1420 Lafayette St
Alameda, CA
Dolores Rose Stoering "Dee" Rauch


1929 - 2019
Dolores "Dee" Rose Stoering Rauch
Mar. 28, 1929 - Aug. 23, 2019
Walnut Creek, CA
Born in Chicago to Gustav and Agnes Stoering. Pursued doctorate in psychology. Married to Hank Rauch over 50 years, with 2 children. Lived for many years in Alameda, recently with her daughter in Walnut Creek. Avid tennis player/coach, active in her church and choir.
Survived by her sister (Grace Rheme), son and daughter-in-law (Scott & Judith Rauch), daughter and son-in-law (Linda & Dennis Alumbaugh), 7 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Memorial after 10am services on Sunday Sept. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1420 Lafayette St, Alameda.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019
