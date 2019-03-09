Domenica (Bianco) Jones

Resident of El Cerrito

Domenica (Bianco) Jones, 78, of El Cerrito, passed away of natural causes in her home on March 4, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Lorenzo and Angela (DeLuca) Bianco. She was born on October 25, 1940 in Castelsilano, Italy. In 1958 immigrated to the United States along with her mother and three sisters. Her father had immigrated three years earlier. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Derald Lee Jones. She is also survived and is the loving mother of her children, Rowena McCarthy (Kevin), Angela Laureano (Ernie), and Lawrence Jones. Loving grandmother of Katelyn and Collin McCarthy, and Seth Laureano. Loving sister of Carolina Jones, Franca Tallerico and Teresina Steffes and brothers-in-law, Gerald, Thomas and Gregory. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and their families.

Domenica was educated in Italy so in the U.S. she attended night classes to learn to speak English. She loved the United States and became a Naturalized Citizen. As a young woman she worked as a seamstress. After marriage and starting a family she became an entrepreneur so that she could be a stay-at-home mom and take care of her family. At that time she and her husband decided to invest in real estate. She had the innate ability to learn about and become a successful business woman in real estate investment and management.

Domenica's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was our most trusted baby sitter. She was someone we could always count on. She loved her nieces and nephews and extended family. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She had expert crochet skills. She was quiet, caring, loving, proud, industrious, courageous, strong, smart and accomplished. She will be missed greatly by her family and those who knew her.

Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m., Rosary at 7:30 p.m. will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary, 455- 24th Street, Richmond, CA. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 205 28th Street, Richmond, CA.





