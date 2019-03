Dominic Anthony DeVincenzi

Jan. 11, 1930 - Feb. 24, 2019

Walnut Creek

We've lost a giant hearted man, a loving husband, father and grandfather who touched so many lives in a very positive way. His wisdom and guidance throughout the years has left a lasting impression on all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his beautiful wife of over 66 years, Barbara, his son David (Patti) and daughter, Denise. His three loving granddaughters, Dena, Mia & Lisa will carry his love in their hearts for all their lives.

He is most well known as the face of the Oakland Genova Delicatessen for 62 years. He dedicated a major part of his life to that store with the deepest of pride. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved duck hunting with his prized labs every winter and deer hunting adventures and golfing in the warmer weather. His many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews carry amazing memories of the giant named Dominic. He will be welcomed in heaven by his parents and brother who passed before him.

May his heavenly angels carry him safely and swiftly to be at peace for eternity.

May God Bless this wonderful man. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.





