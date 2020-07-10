Dominic "Bert" BertoleroSeptember 5, 1928 - June 30, 2020Resident of Brentwood, CADominic 'Bert' BertoleroDominic Bertolero passed away on June 30, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born on September 5, 1928, in El Cerrito, CA, to Robert Bertolero and Mary Fenoglio Bertolero. His parents emigrated from Italy to America at the turn of the twentieth century, making Dom a first generation American.During childhood Dominic resided in Berkeley, CA, and later attended University High School in Oakland. He was a talented artist who developed a love of drawing and painting from a young age. In high school he won an award for painting and his artwork was subsequently displayed both locally and on the east coast. He loved sports as well and competed on his high school track team.Dominic was drafted into the Korean Conflict in 1950 and served until 1952. After the war he settled in Oakland, and later, Alameda. He soon met his wife Betty Pease through an introduction by his best friend. It was a blind date and a perfect match, and Betty's family warmly welcomed him into their fold.Dom and Betty were married in 1954 and enjoyed a beautiful life of love, laughter, and joy together, until Betty's passing in 2010. They moved to Brentwood, CA in 1994, and shared decades full of wonderful connections with friends and family, and they enjoyed traveling as well. Dominic loved to golf, play Bocce, swim laps, and bowled until the age of 90. He also had a lifelong commitment to fitness and healthy living and kept himself in excellent shape. In addition, he had a strong, patriotic interest in American history. He and Betty maintained an unusual amount of deep, lasting relationships with many people over the years—a testament to their values and character. Over the last several years he spent his time enjoying travel, activities, and family functions with his close friend, Marilyn Schuler. Dominic was a member of the SIRS and the American Legion organizations, and worked for the Oakland and Alameda school districts until his retirement in the early 1990s.To say that Dominic was an incredibly unique character would be an understatement. He was gregarious, fun-loving, self-effacing, and charmingly cantankerous. He had a rare charisma, manifesting in the natural ability to make everyone laugh, and to bring levity and joy into every room, every celebration, every relationship he was part of. He was full of humor, warmth, loyalty and love, and leaves a legacy of being one of the most endearing people all of us have ever known.Preceding Dominic in death were his wife Betty, his parents, Robert and Mary Bertolero, and his siblings, Katherine, Joseph, and Robert 'Tino' Bertolero. He is survived by several loving family members from both his and Betty's extended families.May he rest in eternal peace.