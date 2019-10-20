East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
View Map
Dominic (Dick) Bruno


1927 - 2019
Dominic (Dick) Bruno Obituary
Dominic (Dick) Bruno
Sept. 27, 1927 - Oct. 14, 2019
Resident of Richmond
Dominic Bruno passed away in Pinole on October 14, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Weed, CA and moved to Richmond in 1934. Dominic was happiest trailering and fishing with his family along with woodworking.
Dominic had a quick smile & joke for all. He belonged to numerous lodges: The Elks, Rejects, & SIRS to name a few.
Dominic is survived by his wife of 69 years Muriel (O'Dell), daughter Sheila, son David (Teresa), grandsons Paul (Melinda) and Vincent (Rena), and great granddaughters Kami and Kaia.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, October 22 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. The funeral will be on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 am, both to be held at Sunset View Mortuary in El Cerrito. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
