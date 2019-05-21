East Bay Times Obituaries
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Dominic Mutulo
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Vigil
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Liturgy
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Dominic "Sal" Mutulo


Dominic "Sal" Mutulo Obituary
Dominic "Sal" Mutulo
Sept 8, 1926 - May 16, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Sal passed away peacefully surrounded by many loved family members in his home after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A proud father of a daughter and 3 sons Sal was a Pittsburg High graduate, master commercial salmon fisherman in Bristol Bay, Alaska, and lifelong master of carpentry. He loved his sports, especially Oakland A's baseball and 49er football, enjoyed short get-aways with his wife Jean on long drives, and The Johnny Crivallo golf tournaments with family and friends in Reno for 26 years.
Sal touched many lives with his generous spirit and great love for life and family.
Sal is survived by daughter Carol Lombardo (Bill Gardiner), sons Vince (Sandy), and Dominic, grandaughter LeighAnn Lombardo-Davis, grandsons Damian, Vince, Troy, Aaron, and Ryan Mutulo, step grandaugter Julianne Goldfarb, great grandaughters Kylie Jean, Madelyn Rose, and step great grandaughter Cadence Bowman, great grandsons Vincent Warren, and Ayden James. Preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 66 years Jean Irene Keegan Mutulo, grandson Dominic, son Thomas, and all of his brothers and sisters, and many more.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 4:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.
Funeral liturgy on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10am at Good Shepherd Church.


Published in East Bay Times on May 21, 2019
